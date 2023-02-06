Today doesn't really look much like a Monday out there does it? Lots of sunshine to start our day with high clouds moving in for the rest of the afternoon and temperatures in the mid 50s. I think I can speak for all of us and say we'll take that in early February!
However, starting tomorrow will begin our streak of rain chances through the rest of the work week.
The rain chance for Tuesday won't be incredibly high, but light showers will be moving in through parts of the area. Showers will slowly creep their way in to Southern Indiana by morning time.
These light showers continue to slowly make their way South into Kentucky by early afternoon and will make way for a little bit of a damp afternoon for some. The good news, is that all of this should be pretty light.
We can start throwing the light rain out the window when we talk about Wednesday. A warm front will be moving through early on Wednesday and that will allow temperatures to return to the upper 50s once again and swing in more showers and storms.
While severe weather isn't expected in terms of storm intensity, I do think we should really keep an eye out for the potential of strong wind gusts Wednesday night and heading into Thursday as this system moves into our area.
Wind gusts 45-50+mph would be possible ahead of the cold front as it approaches our area on Wednesday night.