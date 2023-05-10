After a few day of weather craziness, I think it's safe to say we all deserve a day or two like today. Temperatures slightly above average with tons of sunshine today makes it really hard to beat. It won't feel too humid either due to our dewpoints in the 40s and 50s today.
This is in part due to a high pressure situated to our Northeast which is also keeping us mostly clear for most of the day. We'll eventually see some high thin cirrus clouds make their way into our area by late afternoon from the West. Low pressure systems also to our West however, are going to start impacting us tomorrow.
The first half of Thursday still looks dry, if not a little into the afternoon as well. A front will slowly be moving its way Northward through our area by the mid afternoon and into the evening.
As that front lifts through, our temperatures climb back into the low 80s again, but will also start to increase our low level moisture, which storms will begin to eat off of heading into the evening and overnight timeframe.
We're left with higher humidity through Friday and temperatures still climbing into the 80s. Expect more scattered storm development throughout Friday.
This environment could last into Mother's Day weekend as well which would allow for some afternoon pop-up storms to form heading all the way into Saturday and Sunday.