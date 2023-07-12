We've had a few days break from rain and storms in our area as high pressure has allowed us to dry and clear out for a couple of days. This high pressure also acted as a blockade against humid air that stayed out of our area for those days as well. Now, the high pressure continues to move on off to the East, and more humid air is racing in to replace it through the day today and tonight. This will start our string of scattered storm chances.
A cluster of storms from our Northwest will be racing toward our area tonight. Luckily enough for us , these storms will be losing some steam as they get closer to our area, due to the fact that it would reach our area overnight and early tomorrow morning when we've lost most heating and only have limited storm energy left over.
Right now it looks like the most storm energy, or CAPE will stay to our West and Southwestern portion of our viewing area tonight, so storms should chase wherever the highest CAPE will be left over.
The timing is still in question and could arrive earlier in the night than what advancetrak is showing. Right now the SPC has a sliver of our Northwestern communities included in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms as they continue to weaken as they get closer to our area tonight.
By mid-late morning tomorrow, most of the storms that haven't died off have subsided. As we start to heat up tomorrow in combination with our increased humidity, we should see a few cluster of storms begin to flare up scattered about by peak heating of the day.
These won't be around for everyone, and as mentioned, should be pretty scattered around. So, canceling outdoor plans isn't really a necessity as there will be dry time, but keeping an eye on radar with the WDRB Weather App will be a good idea to see where about storms start to flare up.
With the higher amount of CAPE, or storm energy, we'll have available tomorrow, there could be a couple rogue stronger storms that could reach severe criteria, but we are not expected widespread severe weather for our area.
More daily storm chances continue, but with dry time still, for Friday and Saturday as we see another rinse and repeat weather cycle for our area heading toward the weekend.