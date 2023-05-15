Dry air continues to filter into our area today briefly before our next low pressure arrives from the West starting tomorrow.
That low will be moving really close to, if not directly over our heads tomorrow afternoon, and that will provide the needed spark for storms to develop, some of which could be on the strong side.
A warm front will be lifting North through our Kentucky counties starting tomorrow morning. Most data as of now has that front extending Northward to around the Ohio River. The placement of this warm front could be important in dictating the Northern extent of where strong storms are possible. This is still looking most likely for our Southern Kentucky communities.
You can see why. Everywhere South of the warm front will have increasing temperatures and increasing low level moisture. Both of which storms need to maintain their strength or become stronger. This will act as the leading edge of where the highest storm energy, or CAPE, will be available for storms tomorrow early afternoon.
Storms continue to roll through the area through early and mid afternoon tomorrow as the low pressure moves overhead. Strong storms will also be possible along the cold front on the Southern side of the low.
The Storm Prediction Center has part of our area under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms for tomorrow. Those included in the Slight risk include our Southeastern Kentucky counties. The main impacts would be strong damaging wind gusts, hail, and the smaller threat for a spin-up tornado, especially along the warm front as we begin to warm up through the day.