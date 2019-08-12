The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has expanded their risk of severe storms to include part of our tonight and a different part tomorrow.
Tonight the highest risk of severe storms is northwest of our WDRB viewing area, but the Slight risk category (level 2 out of 5) has been expanded to include our northern tier of counties in southern Indiana. By Tuesday that same category only includes our far southeastern counties in Kentucky.
Both risks on both days are for the same system. Monday night an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) will move through our area. It will still be strong when it moves through central Indiana, so our northern communities could see gusty wind and hail shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
As the MCS moves through our area, it starts to decay and sets up an outflow boundary in our southern communities. Along that boundary is where storms will start to fire again on Tuesday, right where the outlook risk is posted.
Even though there is a chance these storms will be strong, do not count on them to provide much rain. If you live in southern Indiana and get this system while it's still strong, up to 1" of rain could be possible. As it decays overnight, it won't drop much rain through Kentuckiana. Remember, not everyone will see storms from this event, so not everyone will see rain.