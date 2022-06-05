Storms return to our area Monday afternoon, and some could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center only has our area in a Marginal Risk of severe weather Monday, a level so low we don't show it to you on TV. It would not be surprising to see a Slight risk added to our area Monday.
The timing will determine how strong the storms will be based on how much energy can build and how much is still present when the storms start to pop up.
Around 2 in the afternoon, we should start to see storms bubbling up from the heat of the day.
The main round of storms starts to enter our western communities closer to 6 PM. If the atmosphere destabilizes, all threats of severe weather could be on the table. That includes damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated spin-up tornado in addition to heavy rain and thunder and lightning. This is not a high-level severe weather day, but a few strong storms are very possible.
Those storms will move from west to east through our communities, but this is the point where we naturally start to lose energy during the evening as the sun sets. Those storms should evolve quite a bit as they move through our area.
The storms don't disappear, though. Especially in our southern communities storms can hang around until Tuesday morning. If we see rain for such a long period of time, we will need to be alert for flash flooding potential.
