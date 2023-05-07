We saw strong storms move through our area Sunday, and there are more on the way for Monday. The storms Monday look like they will be stronger than Sunday, so let's break down why and when to expect them in your community.
SETUP
The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a Slight Risk of severe storms for Monday, specifically Monday night, for the reasons we are about to discuss. Wind gusts strong enough to do damage, isolated tornadoes, hail, heavy rain, and thunder and lightning are all possible from Monday's storms.
After seeing a batch of rain early, we should be able to destabilize the atmosphere again during the afternoon. Scroll down for more discussion on this break in the rain and timing out the different rounds of storms. If we get that break, temperatures should be able to climb into the low 80s with dewpoints in the 60s. That's not maxing out the scale, but it definitely provides enough storm energy to watch closely. Even if we don't get that break in the clouds or rain in the afternoon, temperatures should still be able to jump at least in the the lower or mid-70s. The image above shows how much instability we could have by Monday evening, and this is one of the more conservative models in terms of heat and energy. There's no magic number to get storms but seeing values near 1000 is certainly enough to get strong or severe weather here this time of year.
Monday night there's also a bit of wind energy at play in the lower levels of the atmosphere. The image above is looking about a mile above our heads for the low level jet stream. The small pop of color and speed over our area Monday night shows will have that added wind energy. Again, wind speed in the 40-50 mph range at that level is not maxing out the scale, but it provides more support for storms to work with.
TIMING
A batch of storms is pushing toward us from the west this afternoon. Those storms will move into our area closer to sunset and will still be on the stronger side. Strong wind, thunder/lightning, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible.
By Monday morning the storms will most likely be located in our southern communities and moving away from our area. Through the middle of the day, it looks like we'll put a pause on the storm activity. This would allow the atmosphere to destabilize and increase our storm threat for the evening like we discussed above. The less likely outcome would be storms continuing to fill in across our communities through the middle of the day which would not allow as much of that storm energy to build for later.
The strongest storms are most likely to show up Monday evening moving in from the north and west. By this point in the day, we have the most energy to work with so these storms could bring the greater severe risk. Damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and thunder/lightning will all be possible here.
These will stay with us through the late hours Monday into Tuesday, so now is a good time to make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings that would wake you up if you were asleep when one was issued.
These should move south and break apart by Tuesday morning. Please keep in mind the timing and location of each of these rounds will still shift. These are smaller "weather systems" called Mesoscale Convective Vortices. Basically that just means these are clusters of storms not associated with a large low pressure center/cold front setup like what move across the entire country before reaching us that we've been tracking over the last several months. These are smaller features and the location and time of each depends on where and when the one before it moved. These are also really hard for some of the forecast models we use to "see" well, so we wind up with not much useful data in forecasting them other than experience and current observations.
Much like Sunday, Monday's rain will be feast or famine. If you catch a few rounds of these storms, 1"-2" of rain should be pretty easy to pick up. If you only get one round of storms or miss them all, you should expect less than 1".
Turn on WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the latest updates to the forecast. Since the timing and placement of each round of storms depends so heavily on the one right before it, a lot of this will come down to "nowcasting" - seeing where storms are decaying to get a better idea of where the next batch will set up.