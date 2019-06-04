A Slight Risk of severe storms on Wednesday has been posted for our area by the Storm Prediction Center, but the actual threat of severe storms is conditional. It heavily depends on what happens in our area through the day and what happens west of us tonight.
INGREDIENTS & THREATS
We start by looking at some of the most basic ingredients needed for storm development. High temperatures should climb into the 80s again on Wednesday, but the bigger story is the dewpoint. It was in the low 40s Monday but will be in the low 70s Wednesday. That is ample moisture to fuel storms. While we are on the topic of moisture, PWATs (stands for Precipitable Water) are over two inches for our area Wednesday afternoon. That number does not translate directly to how much rain will fall, but again tells us there is ample moisture to work with in these storms and that heavy rain will be a threat inside them.
Staying at the surface, we look at CAPE (stands for Convective Available Potential Energy). This can help us understand if storms will be able to grow very strong once they have appeared. These are stout values for the afternoon wave of storms. Because of the time of day and the variables that factor in to CAPE calculations, CAPE is low for the morning wave. CAPE values this high also confirm a threat for hail.
Next we look a little higher up in the atmosphere to view the low level jet at 850 mb (about a mile above our heads). 30 mph that high up is not an impressive speed, but the fact that the direction is nearly due west adds another element. We will have minimal speed shear but there is some directional shear (from SSW at the surface to W a mile up). That is far from the perfect set-up for tornadoes, but it means the threat is not zero. It's lower than the other threats, but not zero. This is also part of the reason wind gusts could be strong enough inside these thunderstorms to cause damage.
The image above is not altered; I have added some notation to the same image below to point out what I'm mentioning here. We are looking at the jet stream flow in the top level of the atmosphere where we look for weather data. By the lack of colors over our area, you can see speeds at this level are not high. That lack of speed really does nothing except not making the wind threat worse. The black circle shows a shortwave embedded in the larger flow pattern; that is (in large part) what is creating our threat for severe weather. The straight white lines show what the wind lines SHOULD look like. The yellow lines show how curvy that flow becomes over our area. That slight perturbation in the wind field is a big part of this threat.
TIMING
This looks like it is coming in two waves - one in the morning and one in the evening. The first wave moves through 2 AM - 2 PM. Remember that encompasses the 33 counties for which we provide weather information; the wave won't last 12 hours at your house. It's roughly 2 AM - 8 AM through southern IN and 8 AM - 2 PM for Kentucky as this decaying MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) moves through our area.
It's possible a few storms will fire up between these waves. The second wave should start around 6 PM. That second wave is where we expect the potential for stronger or severe storms.
If storms to our west or north leave behind boundaries tonight or early tomorrow, those can fire off storms on their own. Imagine throwing a rock in a pond. It creates ripples on the surface of the water that spread out from where the rock went in. Those ripples are what we mean by boundaries. The atmosphere behaves like a fluid, and strong storms can leave behind those same "ripples." A disturbance like that can be enough of a trigger to spark thunderstorms; then the question becomes is there enough wind energy/instability to support those storms as they strengthen or will they die quickly?
Last time we saw severe weather we heard a lot of comments like, "I never saw sunshine today, so we can't have severe storms," or "it never got hot enough for bad weather since the sun never came out." Yes, extra sunshine adds more heat to the equation, but as evidenced by the CAPE values above, we already have plenty of energy to fuel strong storms here. The problem will be if rain and storms earlier in the day in this area work the atmosphere over too much and rob it of some of that instability.
In summary strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday in two waves. The late wave has the better chance of being severe, but that doesn't guarantee you will go under a warning. We will keep you updated here if any Watch is issued Wednesday and will alert you if any warnings are issued via social media, our website or your television.