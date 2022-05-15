A good portion of Sunday will end up being mostly dry and having a good amount of sunshine in there as well, but it will definitely be warm and muggy.
Temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s with high dewpoints, but we stay dry for most of the afternoon, except for a couple pop-up storms again this afternoon.
The cold front begins to arrive after sunset for our Western communities. This is the area of our communities that would be the most likely to see strong to severe storms.
A big reason why that is, is because of the timing of the cold front moving in. Luckily for most of us, it arrives after daytime heating, and after sunset. That means that the storm energy (or CAPE) available will continue to go down through the night. There will be more available to the Western portion of our viewing area however, since it is arriving there earlier.
There will be a little bit of wind energy, but this is still well below what we usually would need to see (around 40mph at this level) to produce more widespread severe storms.
The front continues to weaken as it pushes off to the East in the overnight hours while some of the storms try to hold onto their strength.
Then by morning time we are left with a few stragglers, but the rain moves out by mid-morning then we dry out for Monday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center's latest outlook agrees with the data I just showed you, concentrating that higher severe risk for the Western portion of our viewing area, West of I-65.