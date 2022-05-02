High clouds continue to build across the area this afternoon, but temperatures still continue to climb just above average. All in all, not too bad of a Monday.
However those high clouds are actually being pushed way out in front of our next storm system set to arrive tomorrow.
That warm front will move across our area overnight tonight. This will bring in more winds from the South and as well as more moisture into the area. Along and behind the warm front overnight, showers and possibly a couple storms move across the area.
Most of these showers move through during the very early morning hours of Tuesday, but expect some of them to last past sunrise as well on Tuesday morning.
By the early afternoon, we will likely have at least some dry time. How much dry time, (especially if we can get any sunshine) we see will dictate how much storm energy we can build up and how unstable the atmosphere can become before the actual cold front arrives late afternoon and into the evening. '
The actual cold front moves through during the late afternoon and into the evening time tomorrow.
With sunshine, low-level moisture, and dry conditions possible at some point during the afternoon, that helps build up storm energy, otherwise known as CAPE. CAPE values from model data ranges over 1,000 J*kg for much of the area, especially East of I-65. This would be enough to help fuel some stronger storms along the actual front.
We also will have enough wind shear, although not a crazy amount, to help storms sustain updrafts and downdrafts along the front.
Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center right now parts of the area in the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms tomorrow, mostly East of I-65. Damaging winds would be the main threat, followed by small hail, and a couple possible isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either.