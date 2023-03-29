Temperatures are now on the rise today and through the rest of the week. This unfortunately doesn't come with all sunshine and beautiful days.
Our next storm system arrives on Friday with a powerful low pressure swinging a cold front through our area. This system could bring in strong to severe storms for us, so let's go through the timeline, and what could impact whether storms will become strong to severe.
Starting tomorrow, a warm front will be lifting through our area, increasing our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for highs, setting us up in the warm sector where our environment has the chance to become more unstable.
After nearly an entire day in this warm sector, rain starts to arrive in our area ahead of the strong cold front on Friday morning and into the afternoon.
The amount of rain that we see in our area through the daytime on Friday could be a large deciding factor on how much storm energy, or instability we can build up before the front arrives.
For now, the general timeframe for the cold front to move in and bring in the potential for strong storms would be on Friday night and into early Saturday morning, say around 9PM-4AM.
Severe Risk
The Storm Prediction Center right now has most of our area in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms but has also shifted the Enhanced (3/5) risk further to the East to clip the far Western edge of our viewing area.
As mentioned above, there will be a few things that could dictate the risk for strong storms as we head over the next 24-48 hours. One of those is going to be the question on how much CAPE, or storm energy we will have available. This could be impacted by the amount of rain we have earlier on in the day on Friday and into the afternoon. The more consistent rainfall we see before the cold front arrives, the lower storm energy will be available. At the same time, if we end up having a good amount of dry time, or even more important, any sunshine before the cold front, our storm energy would be higher.
It's also important to keep in mind the time of day these storms will be moving through, which is late at night and early morning. This isn't really a known time for having peak temperatures that storms thrive off of.
CAPE values right now depend on which model you look at, but all show at least some available right now heading into Friday night.
One key factor that this system will no doubt have with it is the wind energy, or wind shear. This is important for strong storm development as well, as we will definitely have that in store, even here at the surface. Even if we don't see severe storms the wind gusts will be enough to do damage, with gusts over 45mph-55mph+ possible on Friday and early Saturday.
Heading into Friday prepare for strong wind gusts regardless, even outside of storms. Our tornado threat will continue to be monitored as well heading into Friday night as that could be a possibility if the atmospheric conditions are right.