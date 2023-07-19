We get a break from heavy rainfall in our area today after some of us saw 1-3"+ of rain yesterday afternoon alone from storms rolling through.
Even though the heavy rain is centered over Southwest Kentucky, we will have our fair share of chances for heavy rain again on Thursday.
We start with a few storms to our South tomorrow morning, most of which will be sub-severe considering the time of day that they will pop-up, with not much storm energy available.
By the time we get to mid to late morning and into early afternoon, storms will be racing through most of our area. These storms have the potential to become strong to severe.
You can tell that these come with very heavy rainfall in many locations once again. This will also bring the threat of strong damaging winds once again to our area and the threat for some hail in the stronger storms with the stronger updrafts.
Most of the widespread storms should exit our area by the time we get to mid to late afternoon for many of us, although a couple more storms will be possible later in the day.
Right now the Storm Prediction Center has our area in another Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms, mainly centered toward the damaging wind threat and followed by torrential rain and some hail.
Model expected rainfall will definitely change by tomorrow, but if storms stay strong enough, an additional 1-2"+ of rain in localized locations will be possible by the end of the day tomorrow.