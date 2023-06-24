We bring back more sunshine and summer warmth today with temperatures near 90 or so this afternoon. However, this is going to be the precursor for possible storm development tomorrow late afternoon and evening, some of which could become strong to severe.
We will start with a wave of storms tomorrow morning. This isn't the main show or the severe risk we've been talking about, but these storms still could pack a little bit of a punch.
These storms and showers continue to roll through our area through the mid morning hours tomorrow, and will eat up available storm energy at that time.
This wave of showers and storms will be key in strong storm development and how strong storms could be later in the day. This is because of storm energy. The longer these showers and storms stick around during the morning, the less time the atmosphere will have to reconvene itself and build back up more CAPE, or storm energy.
Data this morning continues to show most of this wave tomorrow morning exiting our area by around lunch time. If that is the case, then that would allow more storm energy to build up because we should see at least some sunshine tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb back into the low 90s.
With a lot of storm energy available, these storms will have a better chance of popping off and becoming strong to severe tomorrow late afternoon and through the evening.
There are still moving parts to this and still some uncertainty, so this is not set in stone, but having a plan just in case is advised. The amount of time that the atmosphere will have to build up storm energy is still a little up in the air and the potential for a cap in the atmosphere which would limit storm development. This is also a real option that could happen. The SPC as of this morning still has our area in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. If confidence continues to grow within model data, that will likely need to be increased somewhere around our area by tomorrow afternoon. The main impacts will be damaging winds, large hail, and we can't rule out isolated tornadoes either.