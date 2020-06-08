The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Slight risk of severe storms for part of our area on Tuesday. Communities around and west of I-65 are included in this risk for stronger storms.
These storms are coming from the leftover of (what was) Tropical Storm Cristobal. The center of the system will stay west of us, but it will spin bands of showers and thunderstorms into our area through the late morning and afternoon. The strong storms should be done by sunset Tuesday.
Straight-line wind will be our main threat from these storms. If you have a small inflatable pool laying in your yard after all the recent heat, you'll want to secure that and other light objects. When a storm moves through the rain will be heavy but very brief. Flooding shouldn't be much of a problem, and many of you will see little to no rain. Notice in the image below how spotty but strong the storms appear.
Based on experience, systems that come from the tropics have the potential to produce quick spin-up tornadoes. If you look at the data and parameters we normally study on a day where tornadoes are possible, you won't find much on Tuesday. The wind profile doesn't look favorable, but because we know what tropical systems can do, we need to be cautious. This is not a high-end risk day; in fact, it's possible we won't see any! But it's also possible we will get a couple tornado warnings in our area Tuesday, so make sure you have a way to receive those warnings when they are issued.