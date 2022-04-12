Another partially rainy day today, but definitely not as widespread as previous days. Through the rest of the afternoon, a quasi-stationary front continues to lift Northward and bring in warmer temperatures, breezy conditions, and a few afternoon showers through the area.
Wednesday
Tomorrow is the greatest concern for strong to severe storms across our area. When we look at the overall set-up, there are a few factors that will help enhance our severe potential, and a few that will limit it as well.
First, let's talk about what we will have in place that will help enhance strong to severe storms across our area.
Obviously, we have low-level moisture in our area with increasing dewpoints from the South and Southwest. Anytime we usually get a dewpoint above 60F, and even better above 65F, this will help storms have the moisture needed to continue their strength.
Heading into tomorrow evening ahead of the front, dewpoints still remain in the low to mid 60s, which is plenty enough moisture for these storms that will be rolling in.
Next, we also will have plenty of wind energy aloft. This is about a mile above our heads, and anytime we usually see above 45mph at this level it is enough to help separate updrafts and downdrafts within a storm and help sustain intensity.
What we will be lacking is storm energy, also known as CAPE or instability. With the front moving through during the evening time, we will lose some of that instability due to the loss of daytime heating that makes the atmosphere more unstable. You can see that the higher CAPE values are further West of I-65 as the front arrives.
What also could help limit instability is the fact that there will likely be rain and a few storms earlier in the day that will help to take the fuel out of the atmosphere needed for the line of stronger storms to maintain its strength.
As the line of stronger storms arrives along the front, you can see the intensity if higher West of I-65 as the line slowly weakens the further it moves off to the East.
How much this line weakens before it reaches our area will determine where the greatest impacts will be. Speaking of impacts, here's the most likely ones we could see across the area, and the latest update from the SPC on where they are most likely. A moderate (4/5) risk includes the edge of Dubois county and parts of Louisville are still included in the Enhanced (3/5) risk.
Damaging winds will be our greatest threat, followed by large hail and isolated tornadoes for the entire area. This is especially true for West of I-65 as they will have more fuel available.