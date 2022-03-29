Strong to severe storms will be moving into the area on Wednesday evening, but before that line of storms moves in, there are more factors you need to know.
A warm front will be lifting through the area overnight and into tomorrow morning. This will usher in much warmer air and very strong winds during the afternoon on Wednesday, even before the storms arrive.
The NWS in Louisville has put Louisville and most of the viewing area under a Wind Advisory from 10 AM through 10 PM on Wednesday. Wind gusts 40-50mph outside of storms are likely tomorrow afternoon.
Timing
Most of the day on Wednesday is dry, although very windy. Temperatures start off in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area and shoot straight upward from there.
By the heat of the afternoon we climb into the upper 70s and around 80 degrees for the high temperature.
Not long after sunset, storms arrive for our Western communities as the line of strong storms continues to push off to the East.
What is helping to limit the severe threat here is the fact that this line arrives when we are losing our daytime heating, but with the amount of wind energy in this set-up that line should be able to sustain strength after the sun sets.
We see a few leftover showers heading into Thursday morning as temperatures fall back into the 50s once again.
Severe Risk
This set-up has a lot of wind energy along with it, from the upper levels of the atmosphere to the bottom. For instance, here's a look at the jet stream wind speeds (about where planes fly), and you can tell the speeds pick up over our area tomorrow evening.
Making our way further down the atmosphere into the lower-levels (about 1 mile above our heads) we typically look for values greater than 45mph to help sustain updrafts in storms. We obviously have gone well above that threshold with winds over 80mph just 1 mile above us.
So, you bring all of this to the surface and within storms tomorrow we could again expect to see wind gusts 50+mph at times along the strong as the line of storms is pushing its way through the area.
So, what are we missing? The answer is instability. You might hear us call this storm energy or the scientific term, CAPE. This is basically fuel for storms to thrive off of. With the absence of sunshine tomorrow and dewpoints well below 65, we won't have much instability at all for these storms. If we did have a lot, this would be a big problem.
So, therefore, we can expect damaging wind gusts to be our main threat heading into Wednesday evening. The SPC has us under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms as well. It is important to note that while tornadoes aren't our biggest threat here, the chance for an isolated spin-up is still there and should still be taken with caution.
We should still expect up to an inch of rain from this in most places, while locally higher amounts where the heaviest downpours end up is absolutely possible.