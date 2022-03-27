While strong storms may be possible Wednesday night, I (Hannah) am growing more concerned about widespread strong wind outside of thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center has not included our area in this risk of organized severe storms yet, but the northern edge comes close to us. Without question the highest threat of severe weather will be south and southwest of us. As a cold front pushes through our area Wednesday night, though, strong storms may develop.
The trough in the atmosphere above our heads (the deep V in the white lines in the images below) becomes negatively tilted over our area. The image below is the highest level of the atmosphere where we watch for things that may affect our weather. This is roughly where plans fly and is where we find the jet stream. As the trough deepens over our region, the wind speeds will also pick up.
That's not only true in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but also in the lower levels. The image below is the low level jet stream closer to a mile above our heads. Again as the trough deepens and tilts negatively, the wind speed picks up.
Down here at the surface, we should expect wind gusts 40-50 mph before we even talk about the potential for thunderstorms. That is territory for needing a Wind Advisory. One of those has not been issued yet, and we will let you know if/when the National Weather Service issues one.
We will talk much more in the coming days about that threat of strong or severe thunderstorms. Plan to feel strong wind Wednesday afternoon through the start of the day Thursday. Keep checking with us on TV and here on the WDRB Weather Blog to see our latest thoughts about this system as it develops.