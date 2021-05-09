A Wind Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville around 3 AM Sunday warning wind gusts could be "40 mph or more" even outside the anticipated thunderstorms. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph at 12:45 PM. That was not even part of a thunderstorm, and that Wind Advisory has since expired. It is no longer active.
In the noon hour the wind really picked up, especially around the Louisville metro. I took this picture in Old Louisville on First Street near Ormsby of a tree that had just fallen into the road.
Just around Louisville, Metrosafe sent us 20 reports of trees down and more than 20 reports of downed wires. Shay on Twitter sent me this picture of a tree down in the Oak Park subdivision, and we heard dozens more reports around the city.
The power outages were worst on the east end with reports coming in from Germantown out toward Middletown. But why was the wind so strong today? At the surface this low pressure center was moving directly through our area at this same time. The image below is from College of DuPage and shows the surface analysis from 1 PM.
If we look up a little higher, the wind is moving basically the same speed. The image below is also from CoD looking at 850 mb which is about a mile above our heads. I've circled two wind barbs showing wind speeds at that level were estimated to be 40-50 mph at 7 AM. That's the most recent data available, but that's how strong the wind got in the afternoon suggesting we were mixing that strong wind down to the surface.
