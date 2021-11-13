Meteorologists study storms on Earth to help you know when dangerous weather will affect you. Now scientists are studying storms on Jupiter to learn more about the atmosphere of the gas giant. The Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016. In that time it has made 37 passes around the planet.
Credit: Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing: Gerald Eichstädt CC BY
One thing to keep in mind, when we have studied Jupiter's storms before, we were only seeing the top level of the atmosphere. That would be like looking at Earth and only seeing the jet stream while completely missing cold fronts, low pressure centers, hurricanes, etc. Now that Juno is using its microwave radiometer to study Jupiter, it can look below that top level. Thanks to this technology, scientists now estimate the Great Red Spot extends about 200 miles below that top level. Check out this layered diagram of it!
This chart peels back the layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere and the pressures that correspond to height. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ SwRI/ MSSS/ Kevin M. Gill.
Juno's information has actually shown scientists several features in Jupiter's weather that resemble patterns we see on Earth. Here are a few of those:
- In our bodies of water, thermoclines exist. A thermocline is "a steep temperature gradient in a body of water such as a lake, marked by a layer above and below which the water is at different temperatures" according to the Oxford English Dictionary. Scientists found that ammonia is transported around Jupiter in a similar way. They follow that transport of ammonia to see how cyclones on the planet interact with each other.
- Large circulation patterns on Jupiter create east to west winds like the Ferrel cells we have here on Earth. Instead of one in each hemisphere like Earth has, Jupiter has 8 of these circulation cells in each hemisphere. In the image below from NASA, the cells labeled "mid-latitude cells" are the Ferrel cells that drive our large-scale wind pattern.
- Just like Earth, Jupiter has both storms that spin clockwise and storms that spin counter-clockwise. In its statement, NASA said Jupiter's "cyclones are warmer on top, with lower atmospheric densities, while they are colder at the bottom, with higher densities. Anticyclones, which rotate in the opposite direction, are colder at the top but warmer at the bottom."
- Cyclones try to move toward Jupiter's poles, but cyclones already positioned at the poles prevent them from making it there. A similar thing happens on Earth with tropical cyclones and the polar vortex.
Now Juno's mission has been expanded. Initially the plan was for it to study Jupiter through July 2021, but it's doing such a good job it's going to expand and continue! Now Juno will continue through 2025 or until the end of its life and will study a few of Jupiter's larger and closer moons.