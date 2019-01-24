Sub-Zero Wind Chills Tonight
On Wednesday the 23rd of January, the high temperature at Louisville International Airport was 54 degrees. After a cold front swept through, bringing nearly an inch of rain, temps have dropped about 20 degrees in the last day. But - WE ARE NOT DONE YET! Notice below, we are in a cold front sandwich. Another arctic and strong cold front is headed our way from the NW and will drop southeast later today.
This second cold front will bring:
- An increase (and the quick return) of clouds
- Scattered snow showers
- Bitter temps
- Gusty NW Winds - making it feel even colder
We have seen a decrease of clouds during the late morning/early afternoon today. However, by this evening, clouds will return as well as scattered snow showers/flurries.
Notice that not everyone will be seeing snow showers with this system tonight. They will be hit or miss starting this evening.
And continuing through early tomorrow morning/overnight.
We are not expecting much in terms of accumulation. A dusting of snow is possible for those who see the scattered snow showers.
Once the cold front slides through, clouds will clear and temps will fall into the single digits or low teens. By tomorrow morning, wind chills will be below zero. It will be the coldest in southern IN, where wind chills can get to -5 to -10 degrees. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite in 30 minutes on exposed skin. Farther south, wind chills will be from about 5 degrees to -5 degrees. Be sure to bundle up and cover up exposed skin if you plan to be outside tomorrow morning. Bring your pets inside, too! If you are cold - they are cold!