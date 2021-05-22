The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season is on June 1st and lasts through November 30th. However this year, and for the 7th year in a row, we are off to an early start and now already have our first named storm for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. First up on the list and now spinning out in the Atlantic Ocean is Subtropical Storm Ana (AH-nah). These non-frontal systems have characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. Ana is located about 180 miles Northeast of Bermuda as of 11 AM this morning.
In order to be considered a tropical storm, in this case subtropical, sustained winds must be between 39-73mph. Ana as of this morning had sustained winds of 45 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Ana also has a pressure of 1006mb and is slowly moving off to the West at 3 mph. The projected path of Ana currently has the storm moving back off to the East and back out further into the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical storm watches are currently out of the coast of Bermuda.
Ana makes 2021 the 7th year in a row that a named storm has formed early and before the official June 1st start date to the Atlantic Hurricane season.
The other disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico has now moved inland over Southeastern Texas and therefore tropical cyclone formation is not expected. The National Hurricane Center also states "However, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana today. Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, these rains could lead to flash, urban, and additional riverine flooding across the region."
The WDRB weather team always has an eye on the tropics so expect more updates as ocean waters continue to get warmer. Also be sure to tune in WDRB News at 10pm for updates on local weather and another update on Ana with Hannah Strong.