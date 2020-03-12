The National Weather Service in Louisville has concluded a conference call with local emergency managers and media concerning the potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening.
Below are a couple graphics summarizing the discussion.
Rick and I will be here and keeping you informed for the rest of today. Be sure to watch the news this evening with Rick and myself on WDRB for the latest information, especially because storms will be firing off around 3 - 5 pm.