The National Weather Service in Louisville has just finished a conference call with local emergency managers and media concerning the potential for severe weather today, tonight and the overnight.
Below are a couple graphics summarizing the discussion.
The entire WDRB weather team will be monitoring the radar and these storms tonight. We will be keeping you informed in a variety of ways including social media, the WDRB Weather App and we will cut into programming if necessary. Be sure to watch the news this evening with Marc and Rick on WDRB for the latest information, especially because storms will be firing off this evening.