It's hard to believe with how moderate our temperatures have been the past few weeks that it is now officially Summertime.
Summer officially started early today at 10:57am this morning! This is the longest day of the year with nearly 15 hours of daylight! The sun will set tonight at 9:10 pm!
Did you also know that summer is the longest season of the year? Summer lasts 94 days; while winter is only 89 days! If you are not a fan of the heat and humidity, Fall 2023 starts on September 23rd at 2:49am. And for the snow lovers? Winter 2023 will begin on December 21st at 10:27pm.
SCIENCE BEHIND THE SEASONS
As the earth spins on its axis which produced night and day, it also moves around the sun in an elliptical (an elongated circle) orbit that requires about 365 1/4 days to complete. Earth orbits on a tilted axis of 23.5º angle. That tilt is what causes seasons, not our distance from the sun. The Summer solstice is the time of year the Northern Hemisphere is tilted most toward the sun! The sun will be directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer (23.5º north of the equator) at noon there. This is the farthest north location where the sun will shine directly overhead; after this it starts to move south again.
Decreasing Daylight:
While today is the "longest" day of the year, the days will start getting shorter starting on Thursday...by one second! It will take some time to really notice the decreasing daylight. For example, by the end of August, the sun will be rising about an hour later than today and setting about an hour earlier. On the shortest day of the year, or the beginning of winter, we will be down to 9.5 hours of daylight.