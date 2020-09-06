It was another cool start to the day, with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most of Kentuckiana and low 60s for downtown. The last two mornings were much cooler and a taste of fall! Fall begins in about two weeks - on September 22nd! However, summer is done with us yet! We will see heat and humidity climb over the next few days.
Tomorrow temperatures will increase to the mid/upper 80s. The mercury won't stop climbing there though! It looks like we will reach the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Not only will temperatures be warmer to start this week, the humidity will be climbing as well. You should start to notice it tomorrow, but it will get more uncomfortable throughout the week. This will make it feel like the mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tomorrow will be the start of our weather changes. Expect increasing temps, humidity and a few showers and storms. These will be isolated and most likely in our northern communities. Rain chances will increase later this week as a cold front slides through the area. That front will also decrease the temperatures quite a bit by next weekend. Hannah Strong will have the latest information on WDRB News this evening!