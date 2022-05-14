As we head into the middle of May we are already starting to see some Summer-like days we've gone through and some in the near future across our area. Today will be a good example.
Temperatures rise pretty quickly today with the first half of the day remaining mostly dry with filtered sunshine. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.
As we get into the peak heating of the day, we begin to see a few pop-up showers start to develop across the area. Eventually, we see more scattered across the board, with some having some heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
After sunset, a weak disturbance will bring another line of showers and storms to the area. A few storms at this time could be on the stronger side, but heavy rainfall and gusty winds are still the main threats for this evening.
Overall, our severe threat is low today because we are really missing out on a key ingredient for severe storms, which is wind energy. At the 850mb level, around a mile or so above our heads, we need winds greater than around 40mph to help storms sustain their updrafts and downdrafts. When you look at the map for this afternoon, that is well below that threshold.
However, what we do have in place is CAPE, or storm energy. With filtered sunshine and low level moisture present, there will be enough storm energy to help pop-up these storms this afternoon like we typically see during the summer and will likely provide it with thunder and lightning, but these will likely collapse on themselves without supportive wind energy to keep the storms going.