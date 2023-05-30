Temperatures are on the upswing across our area! A more SUmmer-like pattern is expected in our area over the next week with increasing temperatures and increasing humidity as well.
First off, we still have an Air Quality Alert out for our area today. That is in effect through midnight tonight, so if you're in one of the more sensitive groups that is important if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors today.
Temperatures today though continue to climb above average. Our average high this time of year is around 82. We're not going to be below that likely for the next week. Temperatures today climb into the mid 80s with a few pop-up Summer-like storms possible during the late afternoon.
We will likely continue to see this trend continue into Wednesday and Thursday. We see this often during the Summer time where we warm up quickly, and after we reach the peak heating of the day, we begin to see pop up storms. Expect more of this as mentioned the next couple of days.
Temperatures will keep on climbing as we get into the weekend as well, with 90s continuing to be in the forecast Friday through Monday!