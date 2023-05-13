Our weekend starts off muggy and will continue to be so through the rest of the weekend. Our dewpoints through the weekend climb into the mid to upper 60s, which as temperatures climb into the 80s for both days this weekend, will make it feel pretty sticky.
Our overall set up will continue to allow for low level moisture to be pumped into our area through the day today. This will lead to a decent set-up for Summer-like pop-up showers and storms with the heat of the day.
Notice how as we begin to warm up more through the afternoon, we start to see pop-up storms develop very scattered in coverage across our area.
None of this through the afternoon should be very widespread, but instead more sporadic and kind of "popcorn" like storms, or the technical term, pulse storms. These don't come with a very high severe threat, but could come with frequent lightning and some gusty winds at times for those unlucky ones that get caught under any. Storms could become a little more numerous after sunset.
Mother's Day
For Mother's Day, the Storm Prediction Center has dropped the Slight severe risk for our area. The first half of Mother's Day might end up being mostly dry with only a few scattered downpours around the area if you're heading out for Mother's Day brunch or lunch.
The storm chance begins to increase the later we head into the afternoon and especially into the evening and overnight. These storms, although are not included in a Slight risk anymore for our area, could still be strong. A few of these could end up with strong gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.