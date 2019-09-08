The week ahead is setup to be abnormally warm and dry, but this is not just a one time episode. Looking back at the weather we saw this summer will help us understand how we got here and what we are likely to experience in the coming weeks. For record-keeping purposes, we consider June, July, and August to be the summer months. Technically the fall season doesn't start until September 23 because that is governed by our movement around the sun.
The summer of 2019 in Louisville was certainly a warm one! Both July and August were warmer than normal. In fact July 2019 is the 10th warmest July on record! August recorded our highest temperature of the year - 98º - and saw more days with highs in the 90s than not. 19 days in August had high temperatures in the 90s, so only 12 days were cooler than 90. June was pretty normal for temperatures; the average for the month was only 0.1º below normal.
Rain is a little harder to paint with such a broad brush. June 2019 was the 6th wettest June on record; Louisville recorded 7.82" which is 4.03" more than normal. That was followed by an abnormally dry July. We only measured 1.31" for the whole month; that's 2.92" below normal. August started with two abnormally dry weeks, which put us under drought conditions. We did eventually record 2.68" for the months which is only 0.65" less than normal. For a year that started off wetter than the wettest year on record, we are still more than half a foot above normal, and more than 10" behind last year's rainfall at this time.
What does this mean moving forward?
The summer sets up a warm and dry start to fall. Fall is a transition season from summer to winter, so it should start warm. When you factor in how dry the ground is right now, that will actually increase temperatures slightly. The next couple weeks look to be warmer than normal until we can get some good rain into the ground to negate that effect.