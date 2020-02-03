Newly released images show unprecedented detail of the Sun’s surface for the first time ever. Features as small as 30km across can be viewed and it's just a preview of the world-class products to come from this solar telescope. Just for perspective, each of the cell-like structures is the size of Texas! Hot solar plasma can be seen rising in the bright centers and the surrounding dark lanes are where plasma is cooling and sinking. This process, known as convection, can be seen clearly in this mesmerizing video...
The images were taken by The National Science Foundation’s Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii. They will enable a new era of solar science and a leap forward in understanding the Sun. Activity on the Sun, known as space weather, can affect systems on Earth. Magnetic eruptions on the Sun can impact air travel, disrupt satellite communications and bring down power grids, causing long-lasting blackouts and disabling technologies such as GPS.