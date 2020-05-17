A cold front moving toward Kentuckiana will produce thunderstorms this afternoon, tonight and continue into tomorrow. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.
The main threat is locally heavy rain that could lead to flooding, especially along and around I-64. That is the area that received heavy rain (1-3+'') over the last few days. Storms could also have gusty winds, hail, lightning in the strongest storms. There is also a possibility for a brief isolated tornado west of I-65 and north of I-64.
Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather for our NW communities in southern Indiana and a "Marginal Risk" that extends south and eastward.
The storm chance will increase with time today. There are a few light showers west of I-65 right now, but additional scattered storms will develop by the afternoon as the cold front approaches the area. Eventually, a line of storms will slide through ahead of the front. That line looks to be holding off now until overnight and early tomorrow morning. It is a very slow moving system. In fact, the system will barely move and it will spin over our area keeping showers in the forecast for most of this work week. Scroll through the images of Advancetrack to get an idea about timing and coverage.
Once the front passes through the region, we will still not be done with rain. We will be dealing with wrap around moisture from the low pressure and continue to see on and off showers through most of this week.
Today will be warm with highs in the mid 80s and it will be humid with dew points in the mid 60s. Muggy conditions will make it feel warmer than it is outside. The cold front will drop our temperatures by mid-week with highs only in the 60s! However, yo-yo temperatures is also a theme of the forecast and it will be warm again by Memorial Day Weekend!