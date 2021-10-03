Showers and storms already moved through the area for some communities this morning, and we'll continue to see scattered showers and storms, some heavy, through the afternoon today.
Expect showers to continue to push through the area from Southwest to mostly Northeast. Heavy rainfall is likely in some areas as well as some thunder and lightning across the area.
Showers and storms will eventually start to give way and fizzle out once the actual front pushes through around sunset. Still, a few showers will linger behind the front this evening and into the overnight hours tonight.
By the time we get through today, we can expect around 0.5-1" of rain when said and done. Some areas could see a bit more or on the upper portion of that scale depending on where the heaviest rain ends up today.
Hopefully you aren't sick of the rain just yet because we aren't done. More rain chances are to come this week and the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook has us likely to see above average rainfall. Still waiting for the ring in of more Fall-like weather!