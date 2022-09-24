Another cold front will roll through our area Sunday, bringing isolated showers and a widespread temperature drop. Remember, a cold front acts like a wall separating two different air masses. The new air mass this cold front will usher in is even cooler and drier than the one we are in right now.
There's not much moisture for this front to work with but a few isolated showers will be possible through the day. That possibility shifts east by early afternoon and leaves our area with the cold front Sunday night.
The real chill will take a little longer to settle in. Temperatures Sunday will feel a lot like they did Saturday. Monday is where you will start to feel the cooler, drier air flowing in on the northwest breeze. That stout breeze will keep adding the crisp, fall weather into our atmosphere through the middle of the week ahead. That means plenty of time to get outside and enjoy these conditions.