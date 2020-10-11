We are really in need of rain and unfortunately the forecast has changed in the last 24 hours. The data had been fairly consistent in showing widespread and steady rain, from the remnants of Delta, for our area this weekend...up until yesterday evening.
Showers are spreading north early this morning. The highest chance for rain is this morning and in our southern communities in KY. Showers will then decrease through the day.
Here's what has changed:
Rainfall amounts will underperform for this event. There will still be a range of rainfall totals. Our southern counties will likely end up around 0.50-1.00'' and totals will decrease as you move north with some locations staying completely dry. This is most likely in our NW communities in southern Indiana and where we really need the rain (abnormally dry conditions have begun to show up on the drought monitor). We never expected a ton of rain there, but some rain would have been nice.
What to expect:
Showers will be light with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. This is most likely in our southern communities where rain will be more widespread as well. Lighter showers are possible closer to the Ohio River. If you live in our north or northwestern counties, don't be surprised if you never see any rain. Scattered showers are likely through the morning, but will be tapering off through the morning and afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, especially to the east of I-65, but most will be dry. Otherwise, there will be gusty winds between 10-15 mph and even some breaks in the clouds later allowing for sunshine.
There are couple more shower and storms chances later this week. I will have more information on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9 am. I hope you can join us.