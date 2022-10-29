A low pressure center is creating severe weather through southern Mississippi and Alabama Saturday night. That same system will head toward the Ohio Valley Sunday, but will not bring those same severe storms.
Depending where you live, rain will start anywhere from 1 AM - 6 AM. It arrives first in our southwestern communities before spreading toward the north and northeast to bring rain to all corners of our area.
Rounds of rain will move through Sunday with heavier rain likely through the morning and early afternoon, and lighter rain moving in Sunday evening and staying through Monday.
While it won't rain on you all day Sunday, it's basically a guarantee our area will get rain at some point in the day. That is not true Monday; there will be many spots that don't get rain Monday as the rain wraps around the back side of the low pressure center exiting our area.
The rain we do see will be isolated and light. That means there will be more empty spots on the map compared to Sunday, and the rain we do see will not be heavy.
It does look like now there could be a few lingering showers for trick-or-treating hours Monday night, but again, any rain still left by then should be pretty light. The spots that see heavier rain Sunday could pick up more than an inch of rain before this is all over. If you miss those heavier showers, you may see closer to half an inch of rain from the whole event.
Make plans to watch WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the timing hour by hour so you can make your plans. We will walk through the new data together and talk about what is changing. Remember to make the switch with us - the news will be on WBKI (the CW) tonight.