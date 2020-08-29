A cold front brought strong storms to our southern communities Saturday afternoon, but it's not done with us quite yet.
By Sunday we will be on the other side of the front. Remember a cold front is basically like a wall separating two different kinds of air. In this case the air is warm and humid on one side (the side we were on Saturday) and cooler and drier on the other side (our Sunday side). Dewpoints have been in the low 70s for the past few days, but thanks to the cold front, those drop down into the low 60s on Sunday. That's not totally dry air, but it is an improvement. You will likely notice the air feels less humid Sunday compared to past days.
Since the air is drier after the front passes through, Sunday morning should bring us dry conditions with some sunshine. As the day goes on, you will start to notice more clouds sliding into view.
Late in the evening, scattered rain will start to move in. The rain approaching from the southwest will take a little longer to get here because it has to first erode that drier air in place over our area before the rain will actually make it to us here on the ground. Overnight (before dawn Monday) we should start to see some of that rain making it to the ground.
Monday morning will see more scattered rain and storms, and that's not the only time this week we will see storms in our area. You have pretty good rain chances most of this week, but at this point Wednesday looks like another day with some heavy rain and scattered storms.
By the end of the week, it's possible some of you will have picked up another couple inches of rain. We've seen a lot of rain recently, but it has fallen over a long enough period of time to not cause flooding issues. That's ideally how the rain this week will fall, too.
But we've just seen a lot of rain. Louisville is rapidly approaching 40 inches of rainfall for the year; normally at this point in the year, we are much closer to 30 inches. As of Saturday, August 29th, we are more than eight inches ahead of average rainfall for the year. A few dry days wouldn't hurt us, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to see that here.