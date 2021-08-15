Much like on Saturday, scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and heading into the evening hours today. Some areas ended up seeing over 1.5" of rain yesterday, while others didn't see a drop. That my friends, is the definition of hit or miss showers.
Sunday brings much of the same across the area as the front that slowly moved through yesterday is going to make its return and move back up toward the Ohio River later today.
We start to see some showers pop-up likely during the early to mid-afternoon.
As the front continues to push further North, showers and storms will increase in coverage.
Not everyone will see rain today, much like on Saturday, but for those who do the rain could end up coming down pretty heavy at times. These storms will have enough energy to start billowing up during the afternoon, especially across our Southern communities first because of available storm energy, or CAPE.
However, these storms won't be moving very quickly and that raises flash flooding concerns, something that we also saw on our Saturday across portions of the area. This is because wind shear will be low and not give storms a very good push.
Monday brings in more scattered showers and storm chances into the afternoon. Then, Tropical Storm Fred will be making landfall Tuesday before potentially bringing some tropical moisture to the area later this week.