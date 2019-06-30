Another weekend; another storm chance. These look to be scattered storms (30-40%) as a weak surface front slides south. There is also a cluster of storms in the mid-west that will be trying to push SE toward Kentuckiana.
Some storms could be strong to severe today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal threat for severe weather over the NW part of our area. This is a level 1 out of 5 and means severe storms will be limited in organization, longevity, coverage or intensity. They are also issued the most regularly.
It is still important to be aware that any storm that develops could have gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and dangerous lightning. Remember, "when thunder roars - get indoors!" Thunder is a direct response to lightning. If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning.
Use these images of AT as a gauge. Storms will become more likely after 2 pm - during peak heating. Storm motion looks to be fairly slow. Once again, they could hang around and overstay their welcome. Yesterday, while storms were isolated, one storm dropped an inch of rain because it was hardly moving. Anyone who sees repeated rounds of storms could deal with flooding issues.
Coverage will continue to increase during the afternoon and evening. We have a better shot than yesterday to see storms, but it is still not a guarantee to see activity.
It is not completely dry tonight/overnight. There is a chance a few isolated showers will be around early tomorrow morning.
If and when storms become severe, we will keep you informed in a variety of ways. The entire seven day is active, including the Fourth of July. Hannah Strong will have more information on those storms on WDRB News this evening.