Overnight we saw almost constant light to moderate rainfall that lasted into the early morning hours of our Sunday. We've picked up a decent amount of rainfall across the area in just the past 24 hours. The rainfall amounts are pretty spread out across the board since the storms with the heaviest rainfall were mostly scattered. For instance, PRP saw just over 1.5" of rain while the airport saw only 0.78". Low pressure close to the area isn't going to give us a completely dry break either for Sunday afternoon.
The early morning rain tapered off to the East, but we have a chance to see more scattered showers this afternoon.
These snapshots from Advancetrak aren't exact placements where storms will end up, but more importantly give an idea on the kind of coverage we could see through the rest of the day.
As you can tell, today, much like the past few days, will not be an "all-day" rainfall type of event, but more on and off showers and storms throughout the majority of the day. Some could end up seeing multiple downpours, while others only may get a quick light shower.
The cloud cover and rainfall holds temperatures back below average once again today as most only reach around 85 or 86 degrees for the afternoon high.
Unfortunately, we aren't done with the rain after today either. Some locations could pick up an additional 1.5-3" of rain by Wednesday morning, depending on where the heaviest rain ends up by that time. The precipitation range will be pretty spread out, just like on Saturday; some could only see another 0.5-1", while others approach that extra 3" mark.
The CPC (Climate Prediction Center) has our area in the bullseye for above average precipitation even heading over the next 6-10 days.
Hannah Strong will be on air again tonight tracking any potential storms in the area and an update on the rain chances the next few days.