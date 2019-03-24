After a gorgeous and sunny day on Saturday - clouds have made their way back into Kentuckiana for your Sunday. The cloud cover kept our temperatures warmer overnight. The increase in clouds is due to a low pressure that also features a warm front and cold front. That system will be progressing east over the next day. This will bring the return of rain to our area in the next day as well.
Right now, (as of 10 am) most of us are dry, and have been dry all morning, with mostly cloudy skies. However, a look at the radar shows a few light showers in Southern IN and more rain out to the west. The rain chance increases with time today. The heaviest rain will be late tonight/early tomorrow morning.
Rain will continue to spread east through this morning and early afternoon. This rain is fighting a lot of dry air, so some of this might fall apart, not make it to the ground or it will be very light.
Most of this first wave should feature light rain, but there could be a few pockets of moderate rainfall. Not everyone will see these showers.
This first wave looks to exit by this evening. Don't be surprised if there is a lull in activity later today and you haven't seen any rain or very little.
The more widespread and heaviest rainfall will move through tonight/early tomorrow morning. There is a little bit of instability. Therefore, we could also have some gusty thunderstorms, too.
Most of us will be sleeping during this time, but if you have to be out and about (hello 3rd shifters!) - be aware of the heavy rain potential.
The worst of the rain looks to move out before the worst of the morning commute. That's good news. However, there could be a few lingering and scattered showers. I would just prepare for a longer ride tomorrow and give yourself a few extra minutes to get from A to B. Most of the rain will be early tomorrow, but there could be some lingering activity into the afternoon.
Many of us should expect around half an inch of rain, but with a thunderstorm potential, there could be locally higher amounts of around an inch.