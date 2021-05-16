We started off our Sunday morning wet in most places after some overnight rainfall, although a lot of the rain falling evaporated before hitting the ground. Regardless, light showers moved through the area this morning and will continue to push through for portions of your Sunday. The rain mainly stays concentrated in our Kentucky counties through the rest of the morning hours, remaining scattered and mostly light.
A good portion of the rain begins to move out and die off into the early afternoon. A few light showers still persist through the 1 pm hour mainly for our Southern Kentucky counties.
By mid-afternoon to late afternoon the majority of the area is dry, but if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon, having an umbrella handy just in case wouldn't be a terrible idea. We still remain mostly cloudy through the day even when the rain stops. Temperatures manage to climb into the low 70s with a Southeasterly breeze at 5-8mph.
Monday
Overnight tonight we'll see a few scattered, light showers move through the area once again. By mid-morning we should see our first band of moderate showers move through the area. Not everyone will see them early on, but still prepare to bring an umbrella or rain jacket when heading out Monday morning.
After the first line of showers moves out, we dry out for a little while and allow the atmosphere to heat up further and into the mid 70s. This combined with increased dew points allows the atmosphere to build up some energy for the next line of storms moving through during the mid to late afternoon.
Some of these scattered storms could have heavy rainfall with them, and perhaps a couple rumbles of thunder. Still, no severe weather is expected. Instability will be peaking as these storms are popping up and moving through, with CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), otherwise known as instability, values topping just over 1000 J*Kg. There could be some greater instability to our Southern Kentucky counties, but none of this really screams severe storms, just the potential for a couple of them to produce some thunder and lightning.
Tuesday comes with a slightly higher rain chance. More rain moves through the area, at this time mainly for our Southern Indiana Counties, but location of the rain will of course change as we come closer to Tuesday.
When all said and done, we're expecting most of the area to attain under an inch of rain. The most amounts being in our Southern Indiana counties, that as of now could see the majority of the heavier rain on our Tuesday.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight at 10 PM tonight with Hannah Strong as she will have an update on any remaining showers in the area and timing for more scattered showers and storms moving in on our Monday.