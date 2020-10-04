Light rain started yesterday evening into early overnight. Most of this morning has been dry, but I think there will be additional light and scattered showers that re-develop today as a low pressure moves over the Ohio River Valley and drags a cold front through the region.
There have been a few breaks in the clouds this morning allowing the sun to peek through, but there has certainly been more clouds than sun. The mostly cloudy sky kept our morning temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. However, temperatures will fall again by tonight/tomorrow morning by about 10-15 degrees! There will be some locations, outside of the city, that will be in the 30s. We could see some patchy frost in those spots as well as patchy dense fog across the area by Monday morning.
Sunday morning lows:
The forecast for Monday morning lows
The morning (right now) is the best chance to stay dry. Showers will start off isolated by mid morning and increase with time. The best chance to see rain will be during the afternoon and early evening. These look to be spotty and light and not everyone will see rain. There is a slightly higher chance north of I-64 and east of I-65 to see rain. By tonight, any showers will end and we will see decreasing clouds and temperatures.
We are still in need of some rain and today's rainfall totals are expected to be very light. Most locations will pick up less than a tenth of an inch with isolated higher amounts.
High pressure will build into the area by tomorrow and bring back blue skies. It will remain cool tomorrow, but temperatures will be much warmer by mid-week.