It is mid-morning and most of the area is still dry, but showers are expanding northward and will continue to do so over the rest of the morning and afternoon. Notice there is also a bit of a wintry mix, too, for some. A lot of what is being picked up on the radar, so far though, is not making it to the ground.
This will be a mainly rain event, but some wintry weather could mix in as well in spots. The best chance for showers is in the southern half of our viewing area. The most widespread activity will be early this afternoon.
Be sure to bring the umbrella with you for afternoon plans! Especially if you live in KY. The precipitation will be continuing for most of the afternoon.
Showers will shut off from west to east late this afternoon/evening, finally ending just after sunset.
The rest of the night it will be chilly and cloudy.
Clouds will decrease late tonight and it will get cold! Lows will be in the 20s for many locations. In the areas that saw rain, patchy fog is likely to develop overnight and tomorrow morning.
Rain fall totals will be highest to the south, where we will see the heaviest rain. Expect about a 0.50'' and locally higher amounts to the SE, with lower amounts the farther north you go. Closer to the river and in southern IN expect around 0.10-0.25''. Even though there is a chance for a wintry mix, accumulation is not likely. At best we could see a few areas that see a dusting of wet snow. It is unlikely, but I will still mention this slight chance for a dusting of snow on elevated surfaces. If it does happen, it will not last long and should not impact travel. If any of this changes - we will be sure to let you know.