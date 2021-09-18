A few showers popped up in our area Saturday as expected, but Sunday will see more rain as we get later into the day. Keep in mind a few of the showers Saturday had some gusty wind in them, so that's something we will watch for on Sunday, too.
Most of the morning looks dry on Sunday, but storms will start to pop up in the afternoon. On Saturday rain was moving in from the south first thing in the morning, but Sunday we won't have an organized batch of rain like that.
As showers and storms do pop up during the afternoon, there will be a good bit of storm energy (or instability) available in the atmosphere. We have a very low threat of severe storms, but don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder or the wind picks up for a few minutes while the rain passes through.
Overnight the rain chance doesn't go away like on a typical day. A weak warm front will lift through part of our area bringing some pockets of heavy rain overnight and first thing Monday morning.
Through the day Monday as the upper-level low gets closer, your rain chances will climb. Then the cold front (all part of the same system) will bring more rain and storms to our area on Tuesday.