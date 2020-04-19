A system to the north; A system to the south.
The system to the south is rather strong and is bringing some moisture to the Ohio River Valley. There is a much better chance for showers and storms (as well as severe weather) in the deep south of the US today. Meanwhile, there is a weak and moisture deprived cold front sliding through today from the north. They are both working together to bring a few light and scattered showers to Kentuckiana this Sunday.
The best chance for rain today looks to be in the late morning and early afternoon. That's when it looks like the most people in the WDRB viewing area will see some light rain. However, a few isolated showers are possible this evening and tonight as well. This is especially true in our southern communities in KY and south of the Parkways. Clouds will decrease tonight and into Monday morning.
Rain amounts will be very light. Expect less than a tenth of an inch for most locations and up to 0.25'' for the high end.
If you are hoping to get outside today - you still have time! This will not be a washout. There will still be dry time and not everyone will see the rain. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and highs will still be below average. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
We have a better chance for rain later this week and even a storm potential. Hannah Strong will have the latest information on WDRB News this evening at 10 pm.