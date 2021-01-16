We've been carefully watching bursts of snow fall across our area for more than 24 hours now, and we're not done yet. More snow showers will fall Saturday night and through the day Sunday.
Timing
Scattered snow showers will continue to fall overnight and through the day Sunday. This snow should be fairly light, so it won't stack up very quickly.
A weak cold front could produce a few more snow bursts Sunday afternoon. This is where you could see a quicker snow accumulation than with the light snow overnight.
Sunday evening and early Monday, the snow will start to taper off. We will lose the moisture but not the cold.
Impacts
For the most part, this will be light snow. As the ground starts to cool Sunday morning, some of this snow will start to accumulate. We will talk below about road temperatures and accumulation. If you see impacts from this snow, it would be sometime during the day Sunday or early Monday.
What hasn't it started to stick yet?
Believe it or not, we've been too warm. The low temperature in Louisville Saturday morning was 33º though most communities outside the metro did drop below freezing. Then during the day Saturday, temperatures climbed again into the middle and upper 30s.
All of that means the pavement temperatures didn't have a chance to drop below freezing Saturday morning and stay there very long. As of Saturday evening, most pavement temperatures are above freezing. Temperatures will drop below freezing Sunday morning, but just barely. With all the snow that has fallen and will fall, there is a lot of moisture on the road. Keep a close eye on that Sunday morning when you get in your car because any of that could freeze. Freezing will be especially likely on ramps, bridges, and overpasses.
How much more will come?
While it won't add up to much, we could still see some accumulation from the snow we have left on Sunday. Keep in mind, Louisville reported a trace of snow Friday (less than 0.1") and 0.4" on Saturday though most spots around our area saw 1"-2".