Sunday morning brings you a great chance to see the International Space Station fly right over our heads!
It will become visible at 6:06 AM, but you'll want to be outside a few minutes before that to give your eyes time to adjust to the dark sky. The sun doesn't rise Sunday until 7:24 AM.
The ISS will be visible for five minutes appearing in the southwestern sky and disappearing to the northeast. It will reach a maximum height of 87º which is nearly straight up in the air above our heads, so it should be a pretty easy pass to spot! Remember 0º would be the horizon and 90º is straight up in the sky.
While it will be chilly at that time of morning, it won't be as cold as Saturday morning. Temperatures should be right around freezing for many of you with a clear or mostly clear sky to give you a great view of the space station. If you are able to snap a picture of it Sunday morning, you can use the links at the top of this page to find me on social media and share your pictures there! Happy watching!