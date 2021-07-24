A chance for Sunday storms will move through our area in two separate rounds: one in the morning and one in the afternoon. That morning round of rain will come from a line of storms north of us. As they get to our area, they will break apart, but a few showers and weak thunderstorms are very possible in southern Indiana Sunday morning.
Through the afternoon a few storms may pop up on the boundary left over by that morning round, so it's something we will be watching through the day.
The better chance for strong storms in our area comes by mid-afternoon. At that point this very weak cold front moving slowly through our area will provide a lifting mechanism that could fire more storms. Moisture will also be higher Sunday than Saturday, meaning the air will feel more humid even before the storms flair up.
The main threats will be quick bursts of heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has not included us in a threat of organized severe weather, which I agree with, but a few rouge, stronger storms are possible.
There is certainly a good enough amount of instability to work with in the environment. The wind energy (shear) isn't great, but there is some of it. That gives us all the needed ingredients to get strong thunderstorms, though we have more of some ingredients than others.
