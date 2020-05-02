After a spectacular day Saturday (sunshine and high temps in the 80s), a chance for storms takes center stage Sunday. A cold front will slow down as it gets into our area and bring scattered rain and storms.
Normally I (Hannah) like to take you through a top-down approach to the atmosphere. We start in the upper levels of the atmosphere and work our way down to the surface to see what is feeding this storm chance. There's not a lot to see here, though.
Both in the upper levels and in the lower levels, wind speeds are not impressive (as shown in these two images). If you look closely there are some slight directional changes that will help prime the atmosphere for storms, but there's just not much energy to work with.
The greatest energy (highest CAPE numbers above) is focused in our southern communities, closer to the Tennessee border. More heat and instability will build there through the day Sunday.
Early Sunday morning as the cold front approaches, a line of storms will come through central Indiana. Our most northern counties could see a few showers from this, but the main show arrives Sunday afternoon.
This cluster of storms will likely look more like a line when it gets to us Sunday afternoon. I am not expecting widespread severe storms from this, but strong wind gusts and brief heavy rain are very possible.