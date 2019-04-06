The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Slight Risk" for severe weather for all of our area on Sunday. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, localized heavy rain that could lead to flooding for areas that see repeated rounds of rain. Some hail is possible, too. The tornado threat is low, but not off the table.
It is only a day out and the risk area is still large. It covers many states from the deep south, to the TN and MS River Valleys straight through to the Ohio River Valley. I still believe this a conditional threat for severe weather in Kentuckiana. We have a lot of ingredients on the table, but unless we mix them all together at the right time, severe weather will be unlikely.
Set up:
Our next system will lift a warm front north through the day tomorrow and place our area in the warm sector. That is an air mass of warm and relatively humid air. The warm front is the best location for potential tornado development tomorrow.
Increasing heat and moisture (or dew points) allows for an increase of instability. Instability is essential for severe weather development. Most computer models place our CAPE values (a measurement of instability) at 500-1500 J/kg. Destabilization will be dependent on how the waves of storms interact with one another.
One mile into the atmosphere, we can take a look at the low-level jet that shows around 40-45 mph (35-45 kt) effective bulk shear. This is enough for strong to severe storms to develop.
Timing:
Scroll through the images of Advancetrack below to get an idea of the timing and coverage of storms for Sunday. It does look like there will be waves of storms. As mentioned above, how they interact with each other, will play a huge role in if severe weather is able to develop. For example, if it rains more in the morning, that will lower instability. If the waves move in rapidly, with not much dry time between rounds, instability will not be able to build and the severe threat is lower. And vise versa if opposite scenarios occur leading to higher instability.
Bottom line, it is a day to be weather aware and I will be watching all morning to keep you updated on how the day is unfolding. If the instability is available, the *best* chance for strong to severe storms will be during the heat of the day, or in the afternoon & evening.
Hannah will have the latest tonight on WDRB News! Be sure to join her then! If and when storm become severe, we will be keeping you informed in a variety of ways. One of those is on social media. The links to my pages are below!